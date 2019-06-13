While Middlesbrough fans wait for the announcement of Jonathan Woodgate, some of the club's former employees have been in the news this week.

In Thursday's round-up, we take a closer look at some of the stories you may have missed, regarding those with previous Boro connections.

Contrasting reports on Garry Monk - Reports emerged on Thursday morning that former Boro boss Garry Monk was set to leave his job at Birmingham City.

It had been claimed by Birmingham Live that Monk was set for a 'shock departure' following last season's points deduction for breaking EFL financial rules.

But according to BBC Sport, Monk has no intention of walking away from St Andrew's this summer.

The report goes on to say there have been 'difficulties behind the scenes' but not enough to trigger a change of management.

Coventry chief opens up on reported target - Boro are one of the many clubs who have been linked with Coventry midfielder Tom Bayliss.

Leeds United and Newcastle, among others, have also been credited with interest for the 20-year-old, yet Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy has diluted the rumours.

"We haven't had any inquiries or bids as yet but there’s been lots of speculation," Boddy told Coventry Live. Bayliss made 38 appearances for the Sky Blues in League One last season.

Tomas Kalas posts cryptic message - Since he left Boro in 2017, Kalas has been loaned out to Fulham and Bristol City over the last two seasons.

Still contracted to Chelsea, the Czech defender, 26, was linked with a move to SPL side Celtic earlier this year, with his future still unclear.

And Kalas, away on international duty, took to social media earlier this week, posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

It said: "Well done boys yesterday @ceskarepre 💪 now time to relax and after that back to business and where? 👀 who knows 🙈😂"