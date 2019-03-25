Middlesbrough FC news: Darren Randolph discuss new experience while playing for Ireland plus international latest

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph had to ignore an unusual distraction while playing for the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper not only had to deal with a plastic as the Green Army overcame Gibraltar 1-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier, but also had to keep his concentration while an aeroplane took off behind his goal.

When asked if he'd experienced anything like it before Randolph replied: "Not many. I can't remember any aeroplanes so close.

"I didn't look round. I could see it in the background, I didn't need to look. The noise alone was enough."

Mick McCarthy's side held on to claim all three points after Burnley's Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute.

Before the goal, Randolph had to produce an impressive save to deny Gibraltar skipper Roy Chipolina to keep the scores level.

"It was just reactions, the cross coming in and turning and then just sticking out a hand," added Randolph. "Luckily enough, I managed to get it around the post.

"That's one of the key factors or components that you need when you're probably not going to be in the game too much. It's important to stay switched on for moments like the header in the second half."

Elsewhere, Boro duo Paddy McNair and George Saville both played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland on Sunday, as Michael O'Neill's side claimed a dramatic late winner against Belarus in Belfast.

Josh Magennis netted the winner three minutes from time to secure a 2-1 victory for the Green and White Army, sending them to the top of Group C.

Boro youngster Nathan Wood was also in action as England Under-17s played out a goalless draw with Croatia

Wood, 16, played the full 90 minutes in the second of England's three Elite Qualifying group games in Denmark.

England sit top of the group, ahead of Croatia on goal difference, with their final game against the Danes set to take place on Wednesday.