Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro and Manchester City striker declared bankrupt plus more praise for John Obi Mikel

Former Middlesbrough striker Ishmael Miller has been declared bankrupt after refusing to be paid by his current club Tranmere Rovers.

Miller, 31, joined Rovers on a permanent deal last month after being released by Oldham Athletic at the start of the year.

Just days later the striker asked the club to freeze his wages while he recovered from injury. He was then declared bankrupt at a county court hearing in Stockport.

Speaking to BBC Merseyside at the end of January, Rovers boss Micky Mellon revealed why Miller wasn't being paid.

“He came in to see me about a week ago and we had the conversation where he said to me, ‘stop my wages until I get fit again,” said Mellon.

“He wants Tranmere Rovers to keep moving forward while he’s out injured, which is possibly the first time I’ve heard that.

“I need everybody to understand how big a gesture that is from Ishmael at this moment in time.

“If he’d kept getting paid and waited until he got fit, nobody would’ve blinked an eyelid as that’s what’s supposed to happen.

“People might say, ‘well, he’s in a position where he can do that - well, he doesn’t have to do that. He knows how tight things are at this club and where we’re at in terms of what we’re trying to do.

“I think it says an awful lot about him as a man. Often footballers get bad publicity, but he thought about us and Tranmere first.”

After stating his career at Manchester City, Miller, 31, scored five times in 25 league appearances for Boro during a loan spell in the 2012/13 season.

He has also played for West Brom, QPR and Nottingham Forest.

Back at Boro, new signing John Obi Mikel has earned plenty of plaudits since arriving on Teesside last month.

Boro centre-back Dael Fry was full of praise for his new team-mate following Saturday's 2-0 victory over QPR, telling BBC Tees 'it's a bit surreal' playing alongside the ex-Chelsea midfielder.

Rangers boss Steve McClaren also spoke highly about the Nigerian international despite his side's defeat at the Riverside.

“This is a huge club with great potential and they want to get promoted, Tony Pulis knows how to do that and Mikel can make a difference,” said McClaren.

“Mikel has been an excellent signing. You always have that one player in centre-midfield, who gives you stability and control, and they have a Champions League winner in there, one of the best.

“He dominates the ball. Every team needs a Mikel. I have been impressed with him and has given them an edge. For me, Mikel has changed the season.