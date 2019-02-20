Middlesbrough FC news: Former target a doubt for QPR clash plus Aston Villa ticket details

QPR will assess the fitness of midfielder Luke Freeman ahead of Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old forward, who was a reported target for Boro in the summer, picked up an injury during Rangers' 3-2 defeat against West Brom last night, the Hoops' sixth consecutive league defeat.

Freeman was forced off with an injury after Rangers boss Steve McClaren had made all three substitutions, leaving them with 10 men in the closing stages.

McClaren is hopeful the injury isn't too serious but admitted Freeman is unlikely to feature at the Riverside in three days time.

“He’s got a hip flexor (problem) and it’s hopefully not too bad,” said McClaren after the game.

“It will be tough to recover him in three days but it’s hopefully not too serious.”

Defender Grant Hall was rested for the game against the Baggies after recently returning from a long-term knee injury.

However, the 27-year-old centre-back is expected to return against Boro this weekend.

“He had a little niggle. He’s played four games in 10 days – an unbelievable comeback when he hasn’t played for a year," added McClaren.

“His level of performance was magnificent and I wanted to play him again but it was too much of a risk.

“Hopefully, leaving him out, he’ll now be fit for Saturday.”

Meanwhile ticket details have been released for Boro's trip to Aston Villa next month.

The Teessiders have been handed an initial allocation of 1,800 seats for the game at Villa Park on March 16.

Tickets will go on sale to season card holders from Wednesday February 27 at 9.30am.

Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale from Friday March 1 at 9.30am.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.