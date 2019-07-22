Middlesbrough FC news: Gareth Southgate's Boro admission, Jonathan Woodgate wants Aden Flint replacement plus Salford details
Middlesbrough have just two more pre-season friendlies before the start of the new Championship season – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories:
Southgate’s Boro admission – England manager Gareth Southgate has won a lot of admirers in the last 12 months after guiding the country to a World Cup semi-final last year.
Yet the former Middlesbrough boss says his greatest managerial achievement was keeping the Teessiders in the Premier League during his two full seasons at the Riverside.
“We finished 12th and 13th in the league which if you look at Middlesbrough’s history they’ve only had a couple of seasons higher than that, one with Steve McClaren when we finished seventh and one with Bryan Robson where they finished ninth,” Southgate told The Coaches’ Voice.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that was the biggest achievement of my life to keep the team in the league for two years and finish where we finished.
“Ten years on I look back and think it was a miracle really.”
Woodgate expects Flint replacement – Time is running out for Boro to strengthen in the transfer market yet new head coach Jonathan Woodgate remains confident the club will make signings.
The Teessiders appear short in a couple of areas, especially out wide and at full-back, while Aden Flint’s departure to Cardiff leaves the club a man lighter at the back.
Woodgate says Boro will find a replacement for the 6’6 centre-back after the club received a tempting offer for the 30-year-old.
"We got a bid for Flinty and we thought we should accept it," Woodgate told Gazette Live “It was a decent amount of money and he wanted to move in a different direction. We'll get a replacement."
Boro prepare for Salford meeting – The Teessiders will play their penultimate friendly of the summer on Tuesday night when they face Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium.
Tickets for the match will be available at the gate, priced at £7 for adults and £3 for concessions.
Commentary of the game will be broadcast be on BBC Tees Sport and will be available through the club’s website.