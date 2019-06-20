Middlesbrough FC news: Neil Warnock makes 'big-spenders' claim, Luton boss on Boro return plus Garry Monk reacts to Birmingham sacking
Next season’s Championship fixture lists have been released, and plenty have been quick to comment. Here’s a round-up of today’s Middlesbrough-related news.
Jones wants to ‘upset the applecart’ – Middlesbrough’s first game of the 2019/20 season is a trip to Luton on Friday August 2.
New Hatters boss Graeme Jones has connections with Boro after starting his coaching career on Teesside in 2003, while his wife Debbie is from Stockton.
“I had a fantastic education from Dave Parnaby and Stan Nixon, who were the academy manager and assistant, and it was at a particularly good time for the club,” said Jones. “That first season they won the FA Youth Cup and I’ll always be grateful for that education.
“There was always going to be some twist in the tale. But it’s a good one, it’s a former club and with Debbie’s whole family being Middlesbrough supporters, we’ll just have to upset the applecart, won’t we?”
Cardiff boss namechecks Boro – Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has also been commenting on today’s fixture announcement.
The Bluebirds, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will start their campaign away at Wigan, and will face Boro at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 21.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We’ve got Luton and then the two relegated teams early on,” said Warnock. “All of them will have things to prove. Fulham and Huddersfield have a new manager. They’ll be wanting to start off well.
“We’ve also got big-spenders Middlesbrough coming here quite soon.”
Garry Monk reacts to Birmingham sacking – The former Boro boss was sacked by the Blues earlier this week, following a disagreement with the club’s hierarchy.
In a lengthy statement, Monk thanked Birmingham’s ‘exceptional fan base’, saying it was an ‘absolute honour’.
He added: “In view of this, the fact that I am not being given the opportunity to build on those solid foundations is a huge disappointment.
“I am aware of certain disappointing comments the club has made in the wake of my dismissal. Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with those comments.”