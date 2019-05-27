Middlesbrough FC news: New favourite emerges for manager's job as Derby chairman hits back at Steve Gibson

Slavisa Jokanovic is the new bookies' favourite to become Middlesbrough's next manager.

It was revealed last week that the former Fulham and Watford boss, who has been out of work since November, had been interviewed for the vacant role at the Riverside, following the departure of Tony Pulis nine days ago.

First-team coach Jonathan Woodgate, who joined the club's first-team staff in 2017, was quickly inserted as the early front runner to take charge of his hometown club, but has now seen his odds drift in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Jokanovic's odds to take the job have shortened significantly, with the 50-year-old Serb now priced at 5/4 with SkyBet.

Aston Villa assistant John Terry, who reportedly spoke to Boro last week, is the second favourite at 3/1, while Woodgate remains in the running at 11/4.

Next on the list comes former Sunderland and Leeds United boss Simon Grayson, while ex-Boro defender Michael Reiziger can be backed at 11/1.

Meanwhile, Derby chairman Mel Morris has hit back at Middlesbrough chief Steve Gibson, with Boro set to take legal action against the Rams after allegedly breaking the Football League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

It's been reported that Gibson was angered following the sale of Derby’s home ground, Pride Park, for £14.6million, before it was leased back.

Morris, though, says Derby haven't broken any rules and didn't hold back during a live interview on Talksport.

“When I raised that at a meeting in March, the representative from the club said it was allowed in the rules at that time," said Morris.

“So is this! What is different? You set the mould and we copied your lead, now you’re bi******. He [Gibson] had the hypocrisy to do that.

“Even his own fans called it out on their forums and said ‘how dare we do this with our own history’. We discussed this issue again in April and there wasn’t a single vote against, including from their own club!

“They didn’t even vote for their own motion. It is absolutely hypocritical. I didn’t write the rules."