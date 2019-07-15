Middlesbrough FC news: New ticket scheme set to launch as youth team claim Leeds United win
Middlesbrough claimed their second win of pre-season after a convincing 4-0 victory over Hartlepool on Sunday afternoon – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related stories:
Boro announce new points scheme – The club will be introducing a new ticket scheme for fans for the new season, with a priority points system set to be introduced for home and away games.
The decision comes after a recent fans’ survey for season card holders, when 62 per cent voted in favour of the idea.
The news scheme will operate in a two-season cycle, meaning points gained in the 2019/20 season will be carried into the 2020/21 campaign. You can find more details about how points will be allocated by visiting the club’s website.
Youngsters claim comfortable win – Boro’s under-18 side started their pre-season schedule with a emphatic 5-1 win over Leeds United.
Hayden Hackney, who travelled with Boro’s senior squad to Austria earlier this month, scored twice, with one coming from the penalty spot.
Joe Gibson, Josh Coburn and a trailist bagged the other goals for Mark Tinkler's side.
Hignett highlights Boro’s quality – Following Boro’s 4-0 victory on Sunday, Pools boss Craig Hignett didn’t hide his disappointment.
Pools had opportunities to get on the scoresheet at the Super 6 Stadium, not least when Gime Toure hit the post for the hosts in the second half.
“I’m a little bit disappointed if I'm honest,” said Hignett. “We should have scored one or two goals but that the difference when you play a Championship side with the quality that Middlesbrough have got.
“When it matters they pick it out. They had one man in the box for the second goal and they pick him out and they score so that’s the difference really.
“We had six chances where we should be working the goalkeeper but we haven’t been able to score a goal which is a little bit disappointing considering the first three games.”