Middlesbrough FC news: Newport boss not thinking about Manchester City as Leeds clash approaches sell-out

Newport boss Michael Flynn is fully focused on tomorrow's FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough.

Newport manager Michael Flynn is fully focused on tomorrow's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough - rather than a potential clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The League Two side snatched a 1-1 draw with Boro at the Riverside last month, setting up a lucrative rematch at Rodney Parade.

Win that and Newport will enter the fifth round of the competition for just the second time in the club's history, while earning a home tie with Pep Guardiola's Citizens.

Yet Flynn is only concentrating on facing Boro and fellow Welshman Tony Pulis - a manager he has huge respect for.

"I am not thinking about Man City one bit, not a chance." said Flynn. "This could end up like Bullseye - Bully's special prize, look what you could have won!

"You start getting carried away and you see the boat floating off, and you end up with a rubber dinghy.

When asked if he had thought about a potential meeting with Guardiola's side, Flynn replied: "I will start imagining that about 10 o'clock on Tuesday night if we win.

"I have too much respect for Tony Pulis, too much respect for Middlesbrough Football Club and I am not an idiot. All I am thinking about is Middlesbrough."

Newport have already snapped up all their tickets for the game while Boro have sold around half their 960-ticket allocation.

Boro are also heading towards a full house for this weekend's Championship fixture against Leeds.

Over 28,000 tickets have been bought for the Riverside clash (1pm kick-off), after the visitors sold-out their allocation of 4,500 tickets.