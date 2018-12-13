Middlesbrough FC news: Nigel Clough's warning to Burton squad, QPR ticket update plus FA Youth Cup latest

Burton manager Nigel Clough wants his side to use their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough as an incentive.

The Brewers, who sit 14th in League One, are away at Fleetwood this weekend, ahead of their trip to the Riverside on Tuesday, December 18.

And while Clough wants his players to look forward to their meeting with Boro, he doesn't want them to take their foot off the gas.

“I don’t want the lads to put Middlesbrough out of their minds. I want them to think about it and look forward to it," said Clough.

“I want them to go into Saturday (against Fleetwood) with the attitude that we want to get a point or three, certainly not lose, and then go to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

"I want it to be there in their minds as an incentive. Also they know if they play well at Fleetwood they have a chance of playing in the quarter finals of the league cup. That should be every player’s ambition.

“If you are backing out of a 50-50 on Saturday you certainly won’t be playing at Middlesbrough. As important as Tuesday is, we want to get something on Saturday.”

Before Boro's meeting with Burton, Tony Pulis' side will visit Lofus Road to face QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Finally, Boro's under-18 side were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

The visitors scored the only goal of the game after 41 minutes at Bishop Auckland.