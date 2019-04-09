Middlesbrough FC news: Tony Pulis reveals why Marcus Tavernier hasn't played more and heaps praise on Boro youngsters

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis believes Boro youngster Marcus Tavernier will eventually play in the Premier League and deserves to have played more this season.

The speedy wideman, 20, has played just 33 minutes in the Championship since the turn of the year, despite Pulis repeatedly saying the squad lacks pace.

But despite the winger's shortage of game time this term, Pulis has tipped Tavernier to make it to the very top.

"If I've got a bit of a disappointment it's that Tav hasn't had as many games as he deserves," said Pulis when asked about the winger.

"He's going to be a top player. He'll eventually play in the Premier League.

"He's still a little bit....some days he comes in and he's brilliant, some days he's a bit lackadaisical."

Tavernier broke into Boro's senior last season under Garry Monk, scoring against North East neighbours Sunderland in the Championship and Bournemouth in the League Cup.

The winger has also impressed playing for England's under-20s side this term, but has made just 14 appearances in the Championship.

Pulis was also full of praise for Boro duo Lewis Wing, 23, and Dael Fry, 21, who have both been key players for the Teessiders this campaign.

"Lewis has been outstanding," said Pulis, who has been keen to promote the club's youth players, especially in the League Cup, this season.

"Fry has been outstanding for a kid of his age - to play week in, week out at the level he has played.

"So put Tav in there as well, three of the kids have come through this year which is brilliant for the club. For the money that's invested into the Academy, you've got to see returns and those three have been very good.

"There's a lot more underneath that will come through as well. The future, hopefully, fingers crossed, looks really good in terms of the talent and that talent has to be played to give them a chance of getting through."