Middlesbrough FC news: West Ham striker could be made available plus why Rotherham defender has an extra incentive to beat Boro

Middlesbrough face a trip to Rotherham this weekend - and one Millers defender has one extra incentive to beat the Teessiders at the New York Stadium.

Boro still have a chance to sneak into the final play-off spot on Sunday afternoon, if Tony Pulis' side can claim all three points at the New York Stadium and Derby slip up against West Brom.

Bristol City also have an outside chance of finishing in the top six, if both Boro and Derby drop points, and one Robbins defender could play a key part.

Zak Vyner, 21, has played 31 league games for Rotherham on loan this season, after signing from Bristol at the start of the campaign.

And the defender admits he's exchanged a few messages with his team-mates at Aston Gate ahead of a significant weekend.

"There's been the odd joke on Whatsapp from the players, a little joke here and there," Vyner told Bristol Live.

"They've still got to win on Sunday and I have every confidence they will."

"Even before we knew of the extra significance for me, even though Rotherham have been relegated, we never wanted to come into this and not give it a go.

"We want to win the last game of the season, we want to give the fans something to smile about going into the off-season."

The trip to Rotherham could mark a last Boro appearances for striker Jordan Hugill, who joined the Teessiders on a season-long loan from West Ham.

Yet Boro could have an option to re-sign the 26-year-old frontman this summer, with the Mirror claiming West Ham are looking to offload Hugill on a permanent deal.

Hugill has dropped out of the side in recent weeks, with Pulis opting for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher up front.

The West Ham striker has scored six goals in 36 Championship appearances for the Tessiders this term.