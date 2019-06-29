Middlesbrough FC news: Youngster sets out first-team goal as Inverness boss explains striker deal
Teenager Nathan Wood is targeting a spot in Middlesbrough’s first team after signing a professional contract with the club earlier this week.
The 17-year-old centre-back has been training with Boro’s senior squad this week and will be part of the 28-man group which travels to Austria on Saturday.
And, with new head coach Jonathan Woodgate keen to promote the club’s academy prospects, Wood is determined to take his opportunity.
“I know I’m young, I’m 17, but I’m ambitious and I want to be in the team,” Wood told Middlesbrough’s club website. “Being a local boy from the area, growing up around the club, it feels good - it’s a dream come true.
“Obviously there’s a new manager and it’s a big opportunity for us young lads. I’ve got to work hard and prove myself.”
After becoming the youngest ever player to represent Boro’s senior side last August, aged just 16 years and 75 days, Wood played regularly for the under-23 team last term.
Inverness boss explains striker deal – Earlier this week Boro strikerMitchell Curry, 20, joined Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan.
Caley Thistle boss John Robertson is a big fan of the young forward and hopes the club can keep Curry for a full season.
"It is a six month loan, with the option to extend,” Robertson told the Press and Journal.
“We did ask about the full season but Middlesbrough rate him that highly they wanted the option of recalling him for their Championship push. So he is under strict orders from me - have a quiet six months and then smash in as many as you want.
"Seriously, we rarely take in loan players unless they're better than what we've got and that shows how highly we rate Mitch.”
Fixture details confirmed – The date and time of Boro’s Carabao Cup first-round tie has been confirmed.
The Teessiders will face League Two side Crewe at the Riverside on Tuesday August 13 at the Riverside (7.45pm kick-off).
Meanwhile Boro's trip to Millwall on Friday April 10 has been brought forward to a 1pm kick-off.