Middlesbrough FC player ratings: 'Priceless' Lewis Wing stars as two Boro players get 8s
Middlesbrough kept their play-off hopes alive after coming from behind to beat Reading at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon - but who stood out?
A Lewis Wing equaliser and Britt Assombalonga penalty helped Tony Pulis' side earn a 2-1 win over the Royals, after teenager Danny Loader had opened the scoring for the visitors. Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Darren Randolph - 6
Rarely tested despite Reading dominating possession in the second half. Could do little about the opener. 6