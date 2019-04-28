Lewis Wing impressed against Reading.

Middlesbrough FC player ratings: 'Priceless' Lewis Wing stars as two Boro players get 8s

Middlesbrough kept their play-off hopes alive after coming from behind to beat Reading at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon - but who stood out?

A Lewis Wing equaliser and Britt Assombalonga penalty helped Tony Pulis' side earn a 2-1 win over the Royals, after teenager Danny Loader had opened the scoring for the visitors. Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Darren Randolph - 6

2. Ryan Shotton - 6

3. Aden Flint - 6

4. Paddy McNair - 7

