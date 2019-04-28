Middlesbrough FC player ratings: 'Priceless' Lewis Wing stars as two Boro players get 8s

A Lewis Wing equaliser and Britt Assombalonga penalty helped Tony Pulis' side earn a 2-1 win over the Royals, after teenager Danny Loader had opened the scoring for the visitors. Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Darren Randolph - 6 Rarely tested despite Reading dominating possession in the second half. Could do little about the opener. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ryan Shotton - 6 Made some important interceptions on the left of a back three but was also caught out a few times. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Aden Flint - 6 A shaky start when required to play out from the back. Better in the second half when Boro were under the cosh. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Paddy McNair - 7 Comfortable on the ball on the right of a back three. Defended admirably with some tough tackles and headed clearances. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more