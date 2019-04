Middlesbrough moved to within one point of the Championship play-off places following a 1-0 win over Hull City - but who stood out?

Our reporter Joe Nicholson has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Riverside. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Little to do for most of the afternoon but earned Boro all three points with an excellent save to keep out a Kamil Grosicki free-kick late on. 8

A good outlet going forward from wing-back in the first half. Adapted well when moved to centre-back following an injury to Daniel Ayala. 7

Was moved from centre-back to left-back midway through the first half when Boro changed shape. Coped well, won everything in the air and made some vital interceptions. 8

A few loose passes early on. Improved as the game went on but was forced off in the second half following a nasty collision. 6

Had more chances to score from set-plays which he didnt take. Helped keep Hulls forwards relatively quiet though. 6

Was moved from wing-back to central midfield, and then back to wing-back on a difficult afternoon. Found it tough to adjust. 5

Kept things neat and tidy in the middle of the park. Helped protect Boros backline when his side were under the cosh. 6

Adapted well when asked to move from central midfield to right wing-back. A little hesitant to get forward when Boro needed to ease the pressure. 6

Starting to look back to his best after a stop-start season. Relieved pressure by dribbling the ball forward. Also provided moments of quality in the final third. 7