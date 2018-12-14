Middlesbrough FC press conference: Tony Pulis discusses January transfer plans and QPR plus Boro boss' message for fans

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis know what his side are lacking and remains hopeful he can add some more firepower in January.

It is well known Boro were unsuccessful during their attempts to sign another wide player in the summer, and Teessiders' lack of width as been an issue this season.

But Pulis is optimistic the club can address the issue next month, with negotiations already underway.

"We hope that one or two things might drop for us," said Pulis ahead of Saturday's trip to QPR (3pm kick-off).

"I think everyone knows we're looking for a bit more in the forward line and a bit more pace and power.

"If you look what Adama (Traore) did for us last year with his sheer pace, it can open doors, we need someone who can do that."

Boro are sixth in the Championship ahead of the game at Loftus Road.

The Teesiders will come up against their old manager, Steve McClaren , when they visit West London and Pulis is expecting a tough game.

"QPR have got good players, they are well organised," said Pulis when asked about this weekend's opposition.

"They’ve a good balance within the group.

"Steve is a football man, he did a great job here, Boro were very successful when he was here. He’s had his ups and downs but he’s got a good club there at QPR."

Boro have a quick turnaround following this weekend's fixture, with a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Burton on the horizon.

The Brewers will visit the Riverside on Tuesday, December 18, and Pulis has urged Boro fans to come out in force.

"Let's get this game over with QPR, like you say Tuesday night is a big game for us," said Pulis when asked about the Burton game.

"A game which hopefully we'll get a good crowd there, we'll need a good crowd there we'll need everybody getting behind us,

"Fingers crossed we can put in a performance that can win that game for us."