Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Britt Assombalonga attracts interest, Boro wait on Newcastle winger plus Burnley boss reacts to Ben Gibson reports

Middlesbrough may be looking to bolster their attacking options before tomorrow's 11pm deadline but could face a battle to keep top scorer Britt Assombalonga.

The 26-year-old striker has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside under Tony Pulis, despite scoring nine goals in all competitions this campaign.

And while Boro will want to recoup most of the £15million fee they paid for Assombalonga in 2017, Sky Sports have reported Blackburn are considering a bid for the striker.

Other clubs, including Bristol City, have also been linked with a move for the forward, who hasn't started a league game since Boxing Day.

Assombalonga, who was brought to the Riverside by Garry Monk, remains Boro's club-record signing following his move from Nottingham Forest.

The striker made an impressive start to his Boro career last season, scoring 11 times in 18 games, but the goals dried up in the second half of the campaign.

This term Pulis has regularly selected Jordan Hugill up top, while the Boro boss started Assombalonga on the wing at QPR last month.

Due to his previous transfer fee, a loan deal may be the only option for those looking to sign the striker.

Elsewhere, Boro are hoping to complete a loan deal for Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy before Thursday's deadline.

The 23-year-old wideman, who has also been linked with West Brom this month, joined the Magpies from Norwich in 2017 for a reported £11million, but has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this term.

Before Newcastle's FA Cup defeat to Watford on Saturday, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez said it would be difficult to allow anyone to leave St James' Park this month, unless they find a replacement.

But United now look set to break their long-standing transfer record to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, which could open the door for Murphy.

One man who won't be going anywhere is former Boro defender Ben Gibson, according to his Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets had reportedly received a loan offer for the 26-year-old centre-back, who left the Riverside in the summer and has struggled for game time at Turf Moor.

Dyche was asked about the defender after Burnley's 2-2 against Manchester United on Tuesday night, to which he replied:" He’ll not be going anywhere.”

"He has had an up and down time with injuries, he is willing for a fight as regards his position. He knows there are capable players here but he wanted that demand.

“When I bring players in I never promise them anything other than the environment we have.

“Everyone has to earn the right to play. He has had an indifferent start with injuries and that is out of everyone’s hands but he’s very fit, looked after himself and is going along nicely.”