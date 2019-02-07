Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Goalkeeper departs Riverside

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined League One side Rochdale on an emergency loan.

The experienced 35-year-old keeper has joined the Spotland club on a short-term loan deal.

Lonergan has only made two appearances for Boro since arriving on a free in the summer.

The former Preston North End, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers and Fulham keeper had previously been close to a move to North East neighbours Sunderland last January.

A Boro statement read: "Under EFL guidelines, clubs can sign goalkeepers on an emergency loan basis outside of the transfer window when all of their own professionals in that position are injured or suspended.

"The agreement runs for an initial seven days, but can be extended by further weeks should those circumstances continue.

"Lonergan's last outing for Boro - one of two he has made for the club - was in our Carabao Cup victory against Dale last year."

A Rochdale statement added: "After Josh Lillis suffered an injury in last weekend’s win at Walsall, Dale have acted swiftly to secure Lonergan in time for Saturday’s match at home to Coventry City.

"The 35-year-old has made almost 350 appearances in the EFL since his debut for Preston North End in 2001."