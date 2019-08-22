Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Goalkeeper departs with two former players also on the move
Hartlepool United have completed the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of 2019.
The goalkeeper joined Boro in 2013 and has represented the club at under-18 and under-23 level.
Hemming made three appearances in the National League North with Darlington last season and has been a regular in between the sticks for Boro's second string side.
Hartlepool currently only have one senior goalkeeper currently at the club in Ben Killip with both Ryan Catterick and Brad Young out on loan to Northern League sides Guisborough Town and Billingham Town respectively.
In other Middlesbrough related news, ex-Middlesbrough striker George Miller has joined Scunthorpe United on loan from Barnsley
Another ex-Boro youth teamer Callum Cooke is reportedly close to signing for Bradford City.
The 22-year-old will arrive at Valley Parade on loan until the end of the season, after agreeing a deal with The Bantams.
A host of clubs had been competing to sign the Peterlee-born player – but Cooke looks to be heading back to Yorkshire.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Former Middlesbrough star Adama Traore has spoken out on his new role as wing-back playing for Premier League Wolves.
Speaking after Wolves' 1-1 draw with Manchester United, Traore said: “We have been working since the season started on a new position.
“Normally I am a winger and now I am a wing-back. Against United, the boss said, 'Come on and do what you know to do going forward and defensively in the ways you have been working', which is what I tried to do.
“It is a little different but going forward I still show what I can do. I am happy to play wherever as a winger or striker or wing-back.
“My normal position is winger but now I am a wing-back my mentality is wing-back. If I can adapt and play good it makes me a better player.”
“Most of the time I don't need to give my top speed,” he explained.
“What is the point doing your full speed? I have to go in line with the ball or in line with the pass.
"I have to run cleverly.”