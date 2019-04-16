Middlesbrough FC transfer news: John Obi Mikel quizzed on future plus Boro set to release four players

Middlesbrough midfielder John Obi Mikel insists he's only thinking about the final four games of the season - rather than his personal contract situation.

The 31-year-old joined Boro on a short-term deal until the end of the campaign in January, after leaving Chinese side Tianjin TEDA last year.

Mikel has become a regular at the Riverside since the move and captained the side in the absence of George Friend during Saturday's 1-0 win over Hull City.

Yet the midfielder says he's only focused on trying to help Boro win promotion this term, with the Teessiders sitting just one point outside the play-offs.

"I don't know, I haven't thought about anything - four games to go, that's all I'm thinking about," said Mikel.

"To be honest the next four games is what I'm looking forward to.

"I don't know what's happening, I just have to do my job. I'm a Boro player and I'm concentrating on the next four games. Then we'll see what happens.

"It's been nice to be captain. It's always nice to be a captain and lead the team. It's a great team team with great lads, I'm really honoured - hopefully we can keep winning."

Meanwhile, Boro academy graduates Stephen Wearne and Nathan Dale have both been offered professional contracts at the club.

Wearne, 18, has scored five goals in 11 league appearances for Boro's under-18s side this campaign, while 19-year-old Dale has played regularly for the under-23 side.

Boro have also confirmed they will part company with four of the club's youngsters at the end of the season.

Midfielder Alex Pattison, who is currently on loan at Yeovil, Kieran Charlton, Nathan Guru, and Dan Ward will all be let go.

Pattison, 21, has been on Boro's books since the age of nine and was loaned out to Yeovil at the start of the campaign.

The midfielder took to Twitter to thank the club for the last 15 years.

"Would just like to thank everyone at Middlesbrough for the last 15 years I've spent there and some of the memories and people I've met," tweeted Pattison.

"Time to move onto to a new challenge next season, but for now the focus is the last big push these last four games at Yeovil."