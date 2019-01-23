Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Jon Obi Mikel latest, Boro 'interested' in Charlton forward plus Sunderland boss wants Grant Leadbitter

Middlesbrough look set for a busy few days in the transfer market, with in and out-goings expected at the Riverside.

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel is expected to complete his move to Boro within the next 24 hours, after agreeing personal terms and undergoing a medical on Teesside yesterday.

The Nigerian international, 31, is available on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA in 2017 but hasn't played competitive football since the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Boro are one of the clubs who are reportedly tracking Charlton forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

The highly-rated 21-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Daily Mail have claimed he could be available for £2million this month.

Huddersfield and West Brom are also reportedly interested in the striker.

Finally, Sunderland boss Jack Ross is keeping a close eye on Boro midfielder Grant Leadbitter, with the Black Cats fighting to win promotion from Leagie One.

Leadbitter, 33, has rarely featured in the Championship this season and has fallen down the pecking order at the Riverside.

The midfielder, who has made over 200 appearances for Boro, started his career at Sunderland before leaving to join Ipswich in 2009.