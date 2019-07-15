Jonathan Woodgate says it's important Middlesbrough wait for the right deals in the transfer market.

Boro are still yet to sign a senior outfield player this summer as the clock ticks ever closer to the August 8 deadline, yet the Teessiders won’t be making signings just to make up the numbers this season.

Woodgate does expect deals to happen in the next few weeks, though, and admitted some players may leave the Riverside ahead of the new campaign.

Following Boro’s 4-0 win over Hartlepool on Sunday, Woodgate was quizzed on Boro’s transfer situation, to which he replied: “I’m sure there’ll be ins and outs in the next three weeks, that’s I can really say. Hopefully we’ll get a few in, and a few might go.

“There’s no pressure to do something. We’ll get the players in when we need them. We’re not going to rush. If the player’s not right, I’m not one of those managers who would get them in anyway for the sake of it. I’m not going to be like that.

“I’m not going to waste the chairman’s money. If there’s something to do, and it’s the right one to do, then we’ll do it. But we need to wait for the right one to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone’s clamouring saying, ‘Oh, there’s three weeks to go’. There’s plenty of time, relax.”

But despite Woodgate’s efforts to promote several of the club’s youth players during pre-season, there’s no doubt Boro’s squad is significantly lighter compared to a few months ago.

In terms of outfield players, Stewart Downing and John Obi Mikel have both departed, while Mo Besic and Jordan Hugill have returned to their parent clubs following loan spells at the Riverside.

Woodgate has previously mentioned that Boro have to abide by the EFL’s Financial Fair Play rules, which could mean dipping back into the loan market this summer.