Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Martin Braithwaite seals permanent move to La Liga side Leganes
Martin Braithwaite has officially left Middlesbrough after the club agreed a permanent deal with Spanish club Leganes.
The forward, 28, played 19 times for the La Liga side during a loan spell in the second half of last season and has now agreed a four-year deal with Leganes.
Braithwaite signed a four-year deal at Boro in July 2017 for a reported £9million during Garry Monk’s brief Boro tenure.
The Dane didn’t see eye to eye with Monk’s predecessor Tony Pulis though, and heavily criticised the Welshman’s ‘kick and rush’ tactics while playing in Spain.
Following the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate there were some suggestions Braithwaite may stay at the Riverside this season, after Boro’s new head coach said he wanted to keep the player.
But when Braithwaite was left out of Boro’s matchday squads for the pre-season friendlies against 1. FC Heidenheim and Salford with a sickness big, it was clear something wasn’t right.
Braithwaite’s departure may make things easier for Boro in the final two weeks of the transfer market, with the Teessiders still yet to sign an outfield player this summer.
After the 3-1 win over Salford on Tuesday night, Woodgate was asked if Braithwaite’s exit could result in more signings before the August 8 deadline.
“I will cross that bridge when we get to it,” he replied. “I know what targets I want, Neil (Bausor) and Adrian (Bevington) know. I have left it with them. They are doing the rest.”
Overall, Braithwaite made 40 appearances for Boro over a two-year period.