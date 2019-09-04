Middlesbrough FC transfer news: 'Mini' Lionel Messi nearly signed, Ashley Fletcher on working with Robbie Keane, plus starlet pens new deal
Middlesbrough were interested in 17-year-old Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards during the summer – according to reports.
Speaking about the young prodigy, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino boldly stated: "The way he plays reminds me a bit of Messi at the beginning." However, manager Jonathan Woodgate decided against signing Edwards late on from his former club.
The Boro boss repeatedly stressed the need to sign the right type of character as well as the right type of player. According to The Athletic, the ex-England international didn't want to bring players in for the sake of it or if there were any doubts in his mind.
17-year-old Boro midfielder Cain Sykes has signed his first professional contract with the club - the youngster began his career with Middlesbrough’s under-9s and has attended England training camps.
Ashley Fletcher has spoken out on working with ex-Republic of Ireland, Liverpool and Tottenham striker Robbie Keane. On the Boro assistant manager, Fletcher said: “There's no better person you would want (to work with).
“He's played in the Premier League for many years.
“He's played for top teams, he's played in the Champions League, played in World Cups so to learn from him every day was always going to benefit me.”
When asked what he could learn from Keane by the Teesside Gazette, the striker responded: “Just types of movement and where to score goals.
“This season I've been playing on the left and on the right and even then I'm getting into attacking positions where other wingers may not get into those positions.”