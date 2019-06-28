Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Norwich City and Boro target 'spotted' at Celtic, Leeds United close in on former winger plus more Paddy McNair interest
After a quiet few days on the transfer rumours front, Middlesbrough have been linked with several players in the last 48 hours. We take a closer look at the latest Boro-related stories which have been circling the web.
Boro and Norwich target spotted at Celtic – It did seem something of a long shot when Boro and Norwich were linked with ‘dramatic late moves’ for Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell.
The 18-year-old appears likely to leave Bolton Wanderers this summer following the club’s relegation to League One, with Scottish giants Celtic seemingly leading the race to sign the teenager.
And according to Bolton News, Celtic’s chances of signing Connell ‘appear to have been boosted’, after the player was spotted at Parkhead with his parents.
The report also says several clubs have been chasing the midfielder yet it is known ‘Celtic have been in dialogue with Wanderers for more than a week.’
Connell, who made 10 appearances in the Championship last season, has previously said it would be an “honour” to play for the SPL champions.
Paddy McNair twist – The Boro midfielder has attracted plenty of interest in the last few days, with Premier League newcomers Sheffield United heavily linked.
SPL champions Celtic also appear to be in the race and could now turn their full attention onto the Northern Ireland international, after their attempts to sign Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull collapsed.
A four-year deal had been agreed for the 19-year-old midfielder, yet it later emerged that Turnbull needs "immediate preventative" knee surgery.
McNair hasn’t been training with the rest of the Boro squad, who returned to pre-season training this week, after representing Northern Ireland earlier this month.
Harrison set to rejoin Leeds – The former Boro winger looks set to return to Elland Road for a second successive loan spell from Manchester City.
The 22-year-old made just four league appearances for Boro during his brief stint on Teesside, but was a regular starter for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, “the deal will include an option to make his move permanent next summer.”