Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Premier League club lining up £9m-rated Boro defender whilst Garry Monk opens up on Sheffield Wednesday return
Burnley are lining up a massive January bid for Middlesbrough FC defender Nathan Wood – according to reports.
He signed his first pro deal with the club in the summer and has spoken of lofty ambitions of breaking into Jonathan Woodgate’s first team.
The 17-year-old hasn’t yet featured in the league for the Teessiders. However – according to The Sun – Premier League Burnley are plotting a sizeable £9m January bid for the teenager.
Wood is highly rated at the North East club and, aged just 16 years and 75 days, became Middlesbrough’s youngest ever player when he featured against Notts County in the Carabao Cup last year.
The report also states the England Under-18s player and has been tracked by Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal.
In other Middlesbrough related news, former Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has revealed who played a big part in his decision to take the manager’s post at Sheffield Wednesday.
Speaking to the Sheffield Star Monk said: "I am lucky in the sense that I had an experience here as a player. It was only a short period but that was enough for me to understand playing in front of the fans and what it means to them and what that fan-base can give you and what the club is in terms of stature and the tradition it has.
"I have always thought that whenever I have come back here.
“Those memories come back; even moving into management and when I have come back to Hillsborough. Those memories of being out there and understanding what this club is.”