Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Reported target 'not for sale' as ex-Chelsea defender joins Championship rivals
Middlesbrough completed their first outfield signings of the summer last week after capturing midfielder Marcus Browne and full-back Marc Bola from West Ham and Blackpool respectively.
Yet the Teessiders aren’t the only Championship club who have strengthened in the last few days. We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related transfer news which broke over the weekend.
Charlton defender ‘not for sale’ – It has been reported in the last few days that Boro saw a bid rejected for Charlton right-back Anfernee Dijksteel.
The 22-year-old helped the Addicks win promotion to the Championship last season but, according to owner Roland Duchatelet, the player is “not for sale”.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told News Shopper: “I think the owner realises he's an asset [and] fair play to him.
“For someone that wants to sell the club, he's then rejecting an offer for someone and he realises that, for the football club, the right thing to do is to keep Anfernee because he's an asset.”
Former Chelsea defender signs for QPR – Boro were also linked with a move for former Chelsea defender Todd Kane last week, after the player’s contract at Stamford Bridge expired.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The right-back, 25, impressed during a loan spell at Hull last season where he made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club.
But despite the links to Boro, Kane has signed a three-year contract with QPR, who have also completed a 12-month loan deal for Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh.
"Todd showed his quality as an attack-minded full-back for Hull last season,” Rangers boss Mark Warburton told the club’s website.
Hugill seals loan switch – QPR have also completed the signing of former Boro striker Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan deal from West Ham.
The 27-year-old scored seven goals in 41 appearances during his loan spell with the Teessiders last season and struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.
"I want to get my head down and make my mark here, which is something I need to do for my career," said the striker. "To be wanted again and play football was the main thing for me."