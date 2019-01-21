Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Striker quizzed on future plans, Stewart Downing latest plus midfielder returns to Yeovil

Martin Braithwaite is 'very happy' at Spanish side Leganes after joining the La Liga outfit until the end of the season.

The Danish international left Middlesbrough on loan at the start of this month and has already netted two goals (against Real Madrid and Barcelona) in four games for his new club.

It seems unlikely Braithwaite will return to the Riverside after Boro boss Tony Pulis revealed the forward wanted to leave.

And, when quizzed about his future plans, Braithwaite suggested he'd be happy to stay at Leganes beyond the end of this season.

"It is something that does not depend on me. I came here to play football and that’s what I will do," the striker told Spanish publication AS

"What I can tell you is that I am very happy to be here. I’m enjoying it a lot."

Meanwhile, Boro winger Stewart Downing is facing an uncertain future after news emerged regarding a clause in his contract.

It is understood the winger, whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, will gain an extra year if he starts another game for the club - not including substitute appearances.

Pulis was asked about Downing following Boro's 1-1 draw with Millwall at the weekend, to which he replied:

“I think Stewart is one of the best players I’ve worked with in respect of his ability and attitude.

"But he’s 34-years-of-age and there’s a lot of games he’s played so far. Personally, I’ve got a lot of respect for Stewart.”

It is now believed the club will sit down with Downing this week to solve the situation.

Finally, midfielder Alex Pattison has returned to Yeovil to complete his loan spell Huish Park.

Patterson signed for the the Glovers at the start of the season but returned to Boro for treatment after suffering a back injury in November.

The 21-year-old made 22 appearances prior to injury and will remain at the League Two club until the end of the season.