Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Striker set to be offered long-term deal while Crystal Palace defender favours La Liga move

The January transfer window has reached the halfway stage and there's plenty of unfinished business at Middlesbrough.

But, while Boro boss Tony Pulis continues to look for first-team reinforcements, the club are also looking to tie-down some of their brightest youth prospects.

Striker Stephen Walker, 18, has impressed in Premier League 2 this campaign, and even earned first-team call-ups in the cup competitions this term.

His performances for England's under-19 side will have also alerted Premier League clubs, but Boro are keen to diffuse potential interest, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Downie tweeted: "Middlesbrough are keen to tie promising striker Stephen Walker down on a long-term contract - to fend of interest from the Premier League.

"A clutch of top-flight clubs have watched the 18-year-old in recent months since bursting into the scene with England U19s."

In terms of players coming in, Boro look set to miss out on Crystal Palace defender Jairo Riedewald, who now appears to be on his way to La Liga.

Boro boss Tony Pulis has repeatedly stated he is looking to bolster his attacking options this month, but defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda.

Following injuries to Aden Flint and Ryan Shotton, the Teessiders have been left a little short at the back in recent weeks, hence their reported interest in the versatile Riedewald.

But according to the Independent, the 22-year-old Dutchman is keen on a move to Spanish side Celta Vigo and Palace are unlikely to stand in his way.

Riedewald would have provided cover at left-back, where Pulis has deployed George Friend for most of the campaign.