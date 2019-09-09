Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Striker suffers injury as defender continues to be linked with Premier League move amid Burnley, Tottenham & Arsenal interest
Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has been sidelined with an injury – according to reports.
The forward picked up an injury on international duty with Benin according to a website back in his home country.
A report on sports site www.24hauvenin.info stated: “The international striker Rudy Gestede will not be able to play the two friendlies against Ivory Coast and Algeria on September 6 and 9 in Caen, in France, and, Algiers, in Algeria, respectively.
“Gestede is out for both games following a thigh injury. The Middlesbrough striker was recalled after a long period of absence but was injured on Tuesday in his thigh while he trained with the Benin squad in preparation for the match against Ivory Coast. The player will be unavailable for 10 days.”
Jonathan Woodgate has just three senior centre-forward options; Gestede, Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga.
In other Boro news, rumours continue to circulate around Burnley’s reported £9m pursuit of Nathan Wood, with Tottenham and Arsenal also scouting the central defender.
The Premier League side bought defender Ben Gibson from the Teessiders last summer with Sean Dyche also having a substantial bid for Dael Fry rejected with chairman Steve Gibson holding out for £15m.
Elsewhere, Middlesbrough loanee Brad James has kept back-to-back clean sheets for Gateshead. The North East club overcame Spennymoor Town midweek, leaving the Heed ninth after nine games in National League North.
Finally, another Boro loanee, Tyrone O’Neill, enjoyed three a midweek win over Blyth Spartans as his Darlington side grabbed a memorable victory but lost to Gloucester City on Saturday.