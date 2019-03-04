Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Winger linked with Bundesliga move plus Sunderland coach praises Boro youngsters

March many seen a strange time for transfer rumours - yet Middlesbrough have attracted a couple of headlines in the last few days.

The most eye-catching story which emerged over the weekend concerned Boro youngster Marcus Tavernier.

According the Daily Mail, Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in the England Under-20 international, who has made 18 appearances and scored four goals for Tony Pulis' side this term.

It has been claimed the Bundesliga club have watched Tavernier for both club and country and will continue to monitor his progress.

Tavernier, 19, has two years left on his contract at the Riverside after breaking into the first team last campaign under Garry Monk.

Boro have also been linked with in-demand Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, despite the 19-year-old telling BBC Sport Scotland: "I don't want to go anywhere" last month.

The Scottish Sun have reported Boro are one of the many clubs who are tracking the youngster, along with Celtic, Rangers, Hull and Millwall to name a few.

Finally, Sunderland under-18’s coach Paul Bryson has praised Boro's youngsters following the Teessiders' 8-2 win over the Black Cats on Sunday morning.

Striker Gabby McGill netted a hat-trick for Boro at the Academy of Light, while Alberto Balde scored twice. Cain Sykes, Isaac Fletcher and Kian Spence also on the scoresheet.

“Middlesbrough are a really strong side, and we’re in a position where we need to look at players so we had to play four trialists today," said Bryson.

“Nothing against them but the team was a little bit disjointed as a result, we also played an under 15 and two under 16s and it was a big ask for them today.

“They got punished for the mistakes that they made individually and collectively and Middlesbrough were really clinical, that was the story of it.”