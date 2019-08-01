Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Arsenal man set for Derby County as Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe nears move away
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says the club are closing in on new signings ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, yet the Teessiders look set to miss out on a couple of their reported targets.
We wrap up the latest Boro-related transfer rumours ahead of Friday’s Championship opener at Luton.
Derby agree fee for Krystian Bielik – Boro were one of the many Championship clubs said to be monitoring the Arsenal defender despite his hefty price tag.
Earlier this week it was claimed the Gunners had slapped a £10million fee on Bielik, with Brentford, West Brom and Derby also reportedly interested.
And, according to the Telegraph’s John Percy, it’s the Rams who now look set to sign the 21-year-old Pole in what could be a club-record fee, including add-ons.
It’s been reported that Bielik will discuss personal terms and have a medical at Derby on Thursday ahead of their Championship opener away to Huddersfield on Monday night.
Wigan close in on Jamal Lowe – The Portsmouth winger has been repeatedly linked with Boro and many other clubs this summer but now appears to be on his way to Wigan.
The Latics made it clear they wanted to sign Lowe earlier this summer when they saw a bid of around £2.6million rejected for the 25-year-old, who scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Blues last term.
And according to our sister title Wigan Today, The Tics are ‘increasingly confident’ of pulling off a deal for Lowe, who has been given permission to travel North to discuss terms and complete his medical.
The report also claims Wigan could land their man for less than Pompey’s £3million asking price.
Lucas Boye on Reading’s radar – Another name which has cropped up this week is that of Argentine winger Boye, who is under contract with Italian side Torino.
However, according to journalist Courtney Friday from the Reading Chronicle, the Royals are ‘close to signing’ the 23-year-old nicknamed ‘the bull.’
Boye scored six goals in 23 league appearances during a loan spell with AEK Athens last season.