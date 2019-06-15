Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro and Leeds United linked with Swiss striker as Championship rivals monitor Britt Assombalonga

Jonathan Woodgate made a positive first impression as Middlesbrough boss but must now turn his attentions to this summer’s recruitment plan.

Several players have already been linked with moves to and from the Riverside ahead of the new campaign – here are the latest transfer rumours circling the web:

Fulham monitoring Britt Assombalonga – The Boro striker, who scored 14 Championship goals last season, has been the subject of many reports already this summer.

And after previously being linked with Premier League new boys Sheffield United, the Daily Star have claimed Fulham are monitoring Assombalonga’s situation.

The Cottagers look set to lose last season’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic following their relegation to the Championship, with the Star claiming manager Scott Parker is eyeing up Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle and Assombalonga as potential replacements.

Swiss striker linked with Boro and Leeds – Following their struggles in front of goal last season, Boro have been linked with Swiss striker Michael Frey.

The 24-year-old forward struggled after joining Turkish side Fenerbahce last summer, with reports from Turkey suggesting Frey will be offloaded ahead of next season.

It’s not the first time Frey, who was also a reported target for Leeds last season, has been linked with Boro, after the Sun journalist Alan Nixon claimed a Boro representative had gone to watch the striker last season.

Boro join chase for Ireland winger – One area Woodgate will be keen to address ahead of next season is Boro’s lack of wide players.

Former manager Tony Pulis repeatedly said his squad lacked pace and power on the flanks, a view which is shared by Woodgate.

And according to the Irish Daily Mirror: “Middlesbrough are poised to join the chase for in-demand UCD and Ireland Under-21 star Neil Farrugia.”

They claim that Irish sides Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, as well as reigning champions Dundalk, are keeping tabs on the talented winger, 20, who has turned down a move to Championship club QPR in the past.

Farrugia, who has featured for Ireland’s youth sides, had to pull out of this summer’s Toulon Tournament with an injury.