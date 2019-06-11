Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro and Sheffield Wednesday linked with Cardiff man plus Leeds United 'likely' to sign Manchester City winger

Middlesbrough may still be on the hunt for a new manager this summer - but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside in the last few days?

While many players will already be enjoying their pre-season holidays, others have been representing their countries in the latest round of international fixtures.

There's also room for bit of transfer speculation, as reports continue to emerge ahead of the new campaign:

Boro and Wednesday linked with Cardiff winger

Whoever is appointed Boro's new boss, it's no secret the current squad is still lacking pace and power out wide.

It's therefore no surprise that the Teessiders have been linked with a couple of wingers in recent weeks, the latest of which is Cardiff wide man Kadeem Harris.

The 26-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer, after it was announced last week he would be released by the Bluebirds.

And, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, a number of clubs are 'plotting swoops' to sign the Harris, with Boro and Sheffield Wednesday leading the hunt.

Harrison likely to return to Leeds

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison rarely featured for Boro after joining the Teessiders on loan in January 2018.

In fact, the 22-year-old featured just four times for Tony Pulis' side, before joining Leeds United on a season-long loan last summer.

Harrison made 37 league appearances for The Whites last campaign, as Marcelo Bielsa's men missed out on promotion in the play-offs.

And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Harrison 'looks increasingly likely to return from Manchester City for a second season at Elland Road'.

International latest

Boro keeper Darren Randolph played the full 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland secured a 2-0 win over Gibraltar on Monday.

The scoreline may not look convincing against a side ranked 195th in the world, yet the result moves Mick McCarthy's side five points clear at the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Meanwhile, Boro striker Martin Braithwaite (yes he's still there) came off the bench to score in Denmark's 5-1 win over Georgia.