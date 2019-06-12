Middlesbrough may be close to appointing a new manager, but the transfer rumour mill hasn't stopped during a busy few weeks on Teesside.

In Wednesday's news, Boro have been linked with another player who could be available this summer, while Stewart Downing's name has also cropped up. Here's a recap of today's rumours.

Middlesbrough interested in young defender - West Ham defender Reece Oxford, the player who made his Premier League debut against Arsenal aged just 16, could be on the move this summer.

The Hammers prospect, now 20, spent the second half of last season out on loan at German side Augsburg, with reports suggesting the youngster could return to the Bundesliga next season.

But according to the Telegraph, Oxford’s move to Augsburg is 'on the brink of collapse', with the focus of interest now coming from West Brom and Middlesbrough.

The report claims Augsburg had agreed a €4.5 million fee for Oxford but refused to add a relegation clause to the deal.

Tony Mowbray confirms Stewart Downing interest - Since it was confirmed Middlesbrough won't be offering the winger a new deal, Downing has been linked with several clubs - including Blackburn and Sunderland.

According to Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, conversations have taken place regarding a deal for Downing but no offer has been made.

“There’s no offer, there’s been conversations," Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph “Stewart is an out of contact footballer. I’m relaxed and comfortable.

“If Stewart Downing wants to come to Blackburn Rovers then I think he’s a very talented footballer."

“If he wants to go to any of the other clubs that have been mentioned then that’s fine also, whether that’s to play more football or earn a few more quid."

Middlesbrough's official statement didn't rule out a return to the Riverside for Downing, saying the four Boro players who are out of contract this summer 'have not yet been offered new deals'.

Jonathan Woodgate is expected to be named Middlesbrough's new manager this week and may want to re-sign his former team-mate.