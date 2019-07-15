Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro join Brentford and Portsmouth in striker race plus forward linked with move away
New head coach Jonathan Woodgate expects Middlesbrough to be active in the transfer market before the window slams shut on August 8 – while there is also a possibility players could leave before the start of the new campaign.
We take a look at the latest Boro-related transfer rumours which were unearthed over weekend, which saw players linked with moves to and from the Riverside. Here are some of the stories circling the web:
Middlesbrough interested in Hibernian striker – Reports emerged over the weekend that Boro are one of several clubs tracking Hibernian frontman Florian Kamberi.
The Swiss forward, 24, scored 14 goals in all competitions for the SPL side last season, after signing for Hibs permanently last summer.
And according to the Daily Record, Boro and Swansea are monitoring Kamberi, while Brentford are ‘on the trail of the £2million-rated striker.’
It has also been claimed that Portsmouth are long-term admirers but are unlikely to match Hibs’ valuation.
Boro want to offload Braithwaite – Following last season’s fallout with previous manager Tony Pulis, the Danish international has returned to Boro’s first-team set-up under Woodgate.
Braithwaite, 28, played his first game of pre-season against Hartlepool on Sunday, before Woodgate praised the forward for being the ‘best player in training.’
But before the game the Daily Mirror reported Boro want to offload the Dane, ‘as his wages are hampering Woodgate in the transfer market.’
The report went on to say ‘Braithwaite is on £2m-plus a year, with the Teessiders struggling under a serious wage bill and losing staff now they no longer have the safety net of parachute payments.’
Fulham lead chase for Mo Besic – The Bosnian midfielder left the Riverside following a second loan spell at Boro last season.
Besic appears unlikely to stay at parent club Everton after spending 18 months away from Goodison Park and, according to TeamTalk, Fulham are leading the chase to land the 26-year-old.
The report claims the Cottagers are set to meet Everton’s £5million asking price for Besic who has also attracted interest from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.