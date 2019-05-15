Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro linked with Belgian striker as Stoke eye up former target

After a disappointing end to the Championship campaign, transfer speculation is beginning to pick up at Middlesbrough,

With the future of many senior players, as well as manager Tony Pulis, still unclear, there looks set to be plenty of in and out-goings at the Riverside in the next few months.

And following yesterday's reports that Boro are tracking Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker, the Teessiders have been linked with another European attacker.

According to Football League World, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are monitoring the progress of Genk striker Mbwana Samatta, who netted 25 goals in all competitions and finished as top scorer in the Jupiler League this term.

The Tessiders were reportedly interested in the 26-year-old back in January, with the Mirror reporting Samatta was at the top of Boro's shortlist.

Another man who was linked with Boro earlier in the season was Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, who instead decided to stay at St James's Park at start of the campaign.

Stoke were also credited with interest in the wideman and, according to several reports, are ready to offer Ritchie "lucrative long term deal"

Ritchie has two years left on his contract at Newcastle but is still keen to sign a new deal with the club.

“I’ve had conversations with the manager and we’ll see but there has been two or three windows where there has been speculation about my future," Ritchie recently told the BBC.

"All I can say is that I’m enjoying my football here, I love the pressure that the football club brings (and) until someone tells me otherwise that my services are no longer required I’ll be giving everything that I possibly can.”