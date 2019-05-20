Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro set to battle Leeds United and Nottingham Forest for Portsmouth winger as Sheraldo Becker interest hots up

Middlesbrough may be on the lookout for a new manager right now, yet transfer speculation is also on the rise.

Boro have been linked with a couple of players in the last few days - here are some of the latest rumours circling the web:

Jamal Lowe reports resurface

The Teessiders were linked with a move for the Portsmouth winger, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, back in January.

Lowe, 24, missed out on promotion to the Championship with Pompey last week after Kenny Jackett's side lost a tight two-legged tie against Sunderland.

After the second leg, Lowe was asked if he wanted to play in the Championship, to which he replied: “Of course I do. We all do.

“I personally do, but that’s a thing for next season now.”

And various reports have linked Lowe with a move to the Riverside in the last few days, with Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Brom also reportedly keen.

Sheraldo Becker interest hots up

News broke last week that Boro were tracking Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker, whose contract with Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag will expire this summer.

According to the Teesside Gazette, Boro sent a representative to watch Den Haag's 6-2 win over Willem II last week, with the winger in a rich vein of form.

Becker has scored four goals and provided three assists for Den Haag in his last eight games, including a last-minute winner against AZ Alkmaar.

Yet Boro aren't the only ones who are monitoring the pacey wideman, with the Sunday Mirror claiming other Championship clubs are also interested.

They claim Boro "have made contact" regarding a deal for Becker, yet "Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Swansea have also made enquires.”