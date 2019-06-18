Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro set to join Leeds United and Nottingham Forest in race for Swedish international

With the Championship transfer window set to shut on Thursday, August 8, Middlesbrough and their league rivals have just 52 days left to complete their business.

With that in mind, the ever-present transfer rumour mill is sure to crank up a notch in the next few weeks. Here’s some of the latest Boro gossip from around the web.

Boro join race for Swedish international - Boro’s lack of natural width was a significant issue last season, so it’s no surprise to see them linked with another wide man in the shape of Ostersund FK winger Hosam Aeish.

According to Sky Sports, the Teessiders are ‘among a number of clubs keen on Aeish’, who earned his first international cap for Sweden in January.

The 24-year-old is said to be available for around £2million this summer, while Ostersund’s English technical director David Webb told Sky: “Aiesh has the quality to make it in higher leagues in Europe - including the Championship.”

Earlier this month it was claimed that Leeds had sent scouts to watch Aeish, while fellow Championship sides Reading and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with interest.

Sheffield Wednesday in talks with Cardiff winger - Another winger who Boro are reportedly tracking is Cardiff City’s Kadeem Harris.

The 26-year-old will be available as a free agent when his contract expires later this month, after making 13 Premier League appearances for the Bluebirds last season.

But according to the Sheffield Star, “sources close to the Championship club say the Owls have held discussions with Harris.”

The report says that Boro had shown an interest in Harris but look set to miss out.

Charlton win race to sign Orient striker - After scoring 20 league goals to help Leyton Orient win promotion from the National league last season, striker Macauley Bonne appeared to be a man in demand.

Last month, TalkSport reported that Boro, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, among others, were all targeting the striker.

But it’s Charlton who have won the race to sign to 23-year-old frontman for an undisclosed fee, after Bonne signed a three-year deal at the Valley on Monday.