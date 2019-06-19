Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro 'set to sign' Sunderland target as Besiktas chase former captain
With just 51 days to go until the end of the transfer window, reports have suggested that Middlesbrough are set to make their first signing of the summer. Here are the latest rumours circling the web:
Boro ‘set to sign’ Leyton Orient frontman – Boro’s major weakness was clear to see last season, as just four teams in the Championship scored less goals than the Teessiders.
It’s therefore inevitable that Boro will be linked with attacking players this summer, and according to reporter Courtney Friday from the Reading Chronicle, Boro are closing in on Leyton Orient striker Josh Koroma.
Friday tweeted that Koroma, who has been scouted by Reading and linked with Sunderland in recent months, ‘appears to be set to sign for Boro.’
Koroma, 20, played a big part in Orient’s promotion from the National League last season, scoring 11 goals in 39 games.
Boro and Bristol City join race for Southend teenager - Another young player reportedly on Boro’s radar is Southend midfielder Dru Yearwood.
The 19-year-old, who has come through the Shrimpers’ youth set-up, made 27 appearances in League One last season, while helping Southend avoid relegation from the third tier.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay, Boro and Bristol City have joined the list of clubs monitoring Yearwood’s progress.
The reporter also claims Rotherham have had a £200k bid, plus £50k in add-ons, for Yearwood rejected.
Gibson looks to be staying put – Finally, former Boro captain Ben Gibson has been linked with a shock move to Turkey, following a difficult first season with Burnley.
Gibson left Boro for Turf Moor for a reported £14million fee last year, but has made just one league appearance for Sean Dyche’s side after struggling with injuries.
The 26-year-old centre-back signed a four-year deal with the Clarets, but according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Burnley ‘rejected a loan offer - with a view to buy - from Besiktas for Gibson.’
Yet Gibson will face competition to regain his place in the Burnley team next season, with defensive duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee ahead of him in the pecking order.