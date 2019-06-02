Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro want Newcastle striker as Watford and Burnley track England youngsters

Over two weeks have passed since Middlesbrough announced the departure of Tony Pulis, but it's not just managers who are been linked with a move to the Riverside.

While speculation continues to rumble on regarding who will replace Pulis for next season, the seasonal transfer rumour mill is also beginning to pick up speed.

Here are some of the latest Boro transfer stories circling the web:

Boro want Newcastle striker

It was no secret where Boro fell short last season, as the Teessiders scored just 49 goals in 46 Championship games - only four teams (Stoke, Millwall, Bolton and Ipswich) scored less in the second tier.

Whoever takes charge on Teesside will therefore be keen to bolster Boro's attacking ranks, especially while top scorer Britt Assombalonga continues to be linked with a move away.

And according to the Daily Star, Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, 28, is 'wanted' by the Teessiders following a loan spell at West Brom last season.

Gayle scored 23 goals in 39 league games for the Baggies, who missed out on promotion via the play-offs, and it appears unlikely the striker will stay at St James' Park.

The same report also claims Middlesbrough are keen to sign Hull winger Kamil Grosicki, 30, who was linked with a move to Boro last January.

Watford showing interest in Marcus Tavernier

Boro may also face a battle to keep some of their promising academy graduates this month, following reported interest in winger Marcus Tavernier.

The exciting 20-year-old made 20 league appearances last season, scoring three goals, and has already been linked with German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen this year.

And the Daily Mail have claimed Premier League side Watford are showing interest in Tavernier, who is currently representing England Under-20s at the Toulon Tournament in Japan.

It has been reported that Watford want to 'bolster their homegrown options', following interest in Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.

Dael Fry is also attracting interest

It's probably no surprise that the England Under-21 international is being linked with a move to the Premier League following an excellent season at the Riverside.

Fry, who has previously been linked with Liverpool, established himself as a first-team regular under Pulis, in a defence which conceded the least amount of goals in the Championship.

And, according to the same report in the Mail, Burnley are now showing interest in the 21-year-old centre-back.

The Clarets also raided Boro's backline last summer when they signed defender Ben Gibson for a joint club-record fee of £15million.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Gibson, though, who has made just one top-flight appearance for Sean Dyche's side and struggled with injuries since his move to Turf Moor.