Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro, Wigan and Leeds still keen on Portsmouth man plus latest Marc Bola reports
Middlesbrough completed their first outfield signing of the summer on Friday when midfielder Marcus Browne joined the club from West Ham. But with less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, the Teessiders aren’t done yet. Here are the latest stories circling the web:
Boro pursue Marc Bola deal – The Teessiders have been strongly linked with a move for Blackpool defender Marc Bola in the last 24 hour, with reports suggesting a fee has been agreed for the 21-year-old left-back.
Football Insider claimed on Friday that Bola had been ‘given permission to hold talks and undergo a medical at Boro’ and would head to the North East to complete the move.
However, according to our sister title the Blackpool Gazette, those reports are slightly wide of the mark, after Bola trained with his Tangerines team-mates as normal on Friday morning.
They report: ‘Middlesbrough are interested and the situation could well develop over the coming days.’
Jamal Lowe reports resurface – Boro have been linked with the Portsmouth winger all summer, yet the pulse appeared to have gone cold after weeks of speculation.
Yet according to Gazette Live, Boro remain keen to sign the 25-year-old, as well as Bola and Charlton right-back Anfernee Dijksteel.
They claim Leeds, West Brom and Wigan are also interested in Lowe, while the Latics have reportedly offered Pompey £2.6million for the winger.
Blues boss Kenny Jackett has said the club don’t need to sell Lowe this summer, despite missing out on promotion to the Championship, yet it has been claimed the player wants to leave Fratton Park.
QPR lead race for former Chelsea defender - Another name which emerged earlier this week was that of former Chelsea defender Todd Kane.
The 25-year-old right-back is a free agent after his contract at Stamford Bridge expired at the end of last season.
Boro were reportedly tracking the player but, according to Football Insider, QPR are leading the chase to sign Kane, who made 41 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Hull City last season.
The report claims the defender was impressed following a meeting with QPR boss Mark Warburton.