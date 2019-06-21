Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Leeds United and Boro set to miss out on winger plus Charlton defender offered new deal
Middlesbrough are still yet to make their first senior signing of this summer’s transfer window, as rumours regarding potential incomings continue to fly. Here are the latest stories concerning the Teessiders:
Charlton to offer full-back new deal – Earlier this week it was claimed that Boro were ‘keen on pinching’ Charlton full-back Anfernee Dijksteel.
The 22-year-old Dutchman helped the Addicks win promotion to the Championship last season, but only has one year left on his contract at the Valley.
Yet a fresh report from the Northern Echo has claimed Charlton don’t want to lose the player, and are ‘set to meet his representatives to discuss a new deal in the next seven days.’
The right-back position is one that new manager Jonathan Woodgate will be keen to address, with Ryan Shotton the only recognised option in Boro’s squad.
Boro set to miss out on Irish winger – Boro had also been linked with highly-rated young Irish winger Neil Farrugia.
But according to the Irish Independent, the 20-year-old UCD (University College Dublin) wideman is set to turn down a move to the Championship and ‘is committed to finishing a degree in Biomedical Science in UCD.’
The report claims that Farrugia has agreed to stay in Ireland and join Shamrock Rovers next season, despite Boro making an enquiry about the player.
It’s also been claimed that the youngster, who spent a week training with Manchester City’s Under-23s side, was on the radar of both Leeds United and Preston.
Jordan Hugill linked with Preston return – Things didn’t quite work out for the Boro-born striker following his return to Teesside on a season-long loan last campaign.
The 27-year-old returned to his parent side West Ham last month, the club which signed Hugill from Preston for a reported £8million in January 2018.
And Hugill is now being linked with a return to Deepdale, with the Sun reporting Preston is a possible destination for the frontman.
The striker was a regular for The Lilywhites in the Championship before his move to West Ham, where he has made just three appearances in total.