Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Liverpool put price on winger, Brighton coach linked plus Martin Braithwaite reports

Despite Middlesbrough's search for a new manager, there have been no shortage of transfer rumours in recent weeks.

We take a closer look at some of the stories that have been circling the web, which have linked players and coaches with moves to and from the Riverside.

Rosenior tipped to join Boro's coaching staff - Brighton's under-23s coach Liam Rosenior was linked with the Boro manager's job last week, and could still be set for a move to Teesside.

With Jonathan Woodgate set to be appointed the new manager at the Riverside, the Sun have claimed Boro want Rosenior to join the club's coaching staff for next season.

The Teessiders are also expected to add former goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich and assistant Steve Round to their backroom staff, while former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has also been offered a coaching role.

Boro linked with Liverpool winger - Reports linking Boro with Liverpool winger Ryan Kent resurfaced on Wednesday evening, yet a move seems unlikely given the player's hefty price tag.

Kent, 22, spent last season on loan at Rangers, where he scored six goals in 23 league appearances, and has attracted interest from several clubs - most notably Leeds United.

But according to goal.com, the Reds would demand a £12million fee for the wide man, reporting the player would prefer to either stay at Anfield or join another club permanently.

The piece also says Boro is a 'possible destination' for Kent, yet that price would surely turn the Teessiders away with chairman Steve Gibson unwilling to overspend.

Spanish side enter Martin Braithwaite race - One man who does look set to move on this summer is Danish international Martin Braithwaite.

The 28-year-old frontman remains a Boro player following his loan spell at Spanish side Leganes and outburst against former Boro boss Tony Pulis last season.

But according to Spanish publication AS, it would take "unprecedented investment" for Leganes to sign Braithwaite on a permanent deal.

That could open the door for another La Liga side, Getafe, to land the striker this summer.