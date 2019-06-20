Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Nottingham Forest and Bristol City interested in former winger plus Charlton defender linked
With a new manager now in place, Middlesbrough must now turn their attention to the summer transfer market.
In today’s rumours round-up, the Teessiders have been linked with yet another young player who could fit Woodgate’s new-look side, while a former Boro favourite is also attracting interest.
Woodgate keen on Charlton right-back – In his first press conference as Boro’s new boss, Woodgate said he wanted to bring young and hungry players to the Riverside.
The first of those additions could be 22-year-old Charlton full-back Anfernee Dijksteel, who made 39 appearances for the Addicks last season, including in the League One play-off final victory over Sunderland.
The Sun have reported that Woodgate is ‘keen on pinching the Charlton ace’ from his former Leeds United team-mate Lee Bowyer, who looked set to leave the Addicks earlier this week before signing fresh terms.
Dijksteel, who can play in defence and as a holding midfielder, still has a year left on his contract.
Albert Adomah is attracting interest – Following the news that Boro’s former winger won’t be offered a new deal at Aston Villa, it’s no surprise to see Adomah’s name linked with several Championship clubs.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
According to Bristol Live, Bristol City are ‘open to the idea’ of bringing Adomah back to Ashton Gate, where he spent three years between 2010 and 2013.
It’s also been reported that Nottingham Forest and Millwall have ‘declared a verbal interest in signing the 31-year-old’, who helped Boro win promotion to the Premier League in 2016.
Italian club join Martin Braithwaite race – It seems unlikely that the Danish international will remain at the Riverside next season, yet Boro may face a challenge to offload the forward.
Braithwaite spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Leganes, yet there are serious doubts about whether the La Liga club can afford his wages.
But according to reports in Italy, via news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Serie A side Sassuolo have made contact with Braithwaite’s representatives about a possible move.
The report claims talks began ‘some time ago’ and could develop in the next few weeks.