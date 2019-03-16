Middlesbrough handed Aston Villa boost as Leeds dealt 'big challenge': Championship promotion race preview

Middlesbrough and their rivals are still battling away to seal promotion to the top flight or a spot in the play-offs, with plenty of teams still feeling they have a realistic chance of finishing in the top six come May. There have already been plenty of twists and turns this season, and this weekend could see several more with some key fixtures at the top of the table. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Boro and their promotion rivals could fare this weekend:

1. Game of the weekend: Leeds United v Sheffield United There's one obvious contender for game of the weekend as second-place Leeds take on Sheffield United, who currently sit third. This could go a long way to deciding automatic promotion.

2. The Leeds boss is expecting a tricky afternoon Marcelo Bielsa admitted that Sheffield United posed a 'big challenge' to his side the last time they met, and he is expecting to be dealt a similar challenge this afternoon.

3. There's mutual respect between the chiefs Blades boss Chris Wilder, meanwhile, admitted that Leeds are 'arguably the best team in the division' and hailed the impact Bielsa has had on the Whites this season.

4. Middlesbrough are eyeing a return to winning ways Boro have lost back-to-back games for the first time under Tony Pulis, and will be looking to bounce back against an Aston Villa side with designs on a play-off place themselves.

