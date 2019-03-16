Middlesbrough handed Aston Villa boost as Leeds dealt 'big challenge': Championship promotion race preview
With the Championship promotion race set to go down to the wire, this weekend's fixtures could prove key.
Middlesbrough and their rivals are still battling away to seal promotion to the top flight or a spot in the play-offs, with plenty of teams still feeling they have a realistic chance of finishing in the top six come May. There have already been plenty of twists and turns this season, and this weekend could see several more with some key fixtures at the top of the table. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Boro and their promotion rivals could fare this weekend:
1. Game of the weekend: Leeds United v Sheffield United
There's one obvious contender for game of the weekend as second-place Leeds take on Sheffield United, who currently sit third. This could go a long way to deciding automatic promotion.