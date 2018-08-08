Middlesbrough 'in talks' with Leeds United and Aston Villa striker target

Middlesbrough are 'in talks' over a deal for West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, according to reports today.

Hugill, who hails from Teesside, has been linked with a switch to the Riverside Stadium in recent weeks as Tony Pulis targets further attacking additions.

And a deal for the striker is looking increasingly likely, with reports today suggesting that Boro are 'in talks' over a deal for the 26-year-old.

The striker only joined West Ham in January in a £9.5million deal, but does not feature prominently in new manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans.

He had been heavily linked with a move to Leeds United earlier in the transfer window, while Aston Villa were also linked with a loan swoop for Hugill.

But Boro look to be in pole position to land the frontman, with Sky Sports' reporter Keith Downie revealing that the club are in talks over a switch.

Downie also claimed that Middlesbrough remain in talks with Everton over a deal for Yannick Bolasie.

Both permanent and loan options are being explored as Pulis tries to tempt the winger, who cost Everton £26million, to the Championship.