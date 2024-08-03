Middlesbrough injury blow plus Jonny Howson, Dael Fry and Rav van den Berg updates after Heerenveen win

An injury update from Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick following his side’s 1-0 win over Heerenveen in a pre-season friendly at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick says defender Alex Bangura is set to be sidelined for a significant period of time.

Bangura suffered an Achilles injury during Boro’s pre-season trip to Portugal, leaving the squad short of options at left-back. 

“Unfortunately, Alex is going to be out for a period of time,” admitted Carrick following Boro’s 1-0 win over Heerenveen at the Riverside. “He’s had an operation on his Achilles, which is not great news for us. Obviously, it’s a setback for us. We’re not sure how long it’ll be yet, but he’s definitely going to be out for a big chunk of the start of the season. 

“That’s disappointing for us, and disappointing for Alex because he was looking really strong. That’s something we’ll have to deal with. It was a different issue (last season), but he’s had a problem with his Achilles, and he had to have an operation on that. We’ll have to see how that goes.”

Boro centre-back Dael Fry was also absent for the Heerenveen match, while Jonny Howson was forced off in the first half. Rav van Den Berg was also replaced in the closing stages, before substitute Delano Burgzorg scored a late winner from the penalty spot.

“Rav was a little bit of fatigue in his groin, which we managed a little bit, and hopefully it’s not really anything to hold him back,” added Carrick. “Jonny was a bit different. He got his foot trod on, and there was a bit of a twist so although it was a bit of a precaution, we’ll have to see how he settles down. They were two, hopefully small, setbacks from today, but other than that, it was largely positive.

 “Dael’s just had a niggle and hasn’t really played. He missed a few days of training, so we’re just getting him back to up to speed. He’s training with us, full training sessions, but we’re just getting him back up to speed because he’s missed a lot of football since January, really. We’re just being a bit patient with him.”

