Wilder’s men threw away the lead against Preston North End last night as they fell to their eighth defeat of the season.

The former Sheffield United boss was critical of his players' attitude in the second half of the game and must now prepare his side for a trip to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

But here, we round-up what’s been happening on Teesside throughout the day.

John Souttar is a man in demand (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Boro in the hunt for Hearts defender

Wilder made his first signing as Boro boss when bringing in free agent Neil Taylor last week but the 54-year-old will already have one eye on the January window as he looks to shape his new side.

One player the Teessiders have been credited with an interest in is Scottish defender John Souttar. The 25-year-old has impressed for club side Hearts and the national team this season and has been attracting the attention of several Championship clubs with the Daily Record suggesting Boro are the latest among them.

Competition for Souttar appears to be fierce with Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End all keen on the defender.

And given Boro’s defensive injury crisis this season Souttar would be a logical fit for Wilder’s side who have conceded 22 goals this campaign.

Youngster extends loan

Middlesbrough youngster Harry Green has extended his loan stay at Whitby Town.

The forward joined the non-league outfit last month and has done enough to warrant a one-month extension to the deal as he continues his development.

Lumley injured

While Joe Lumley appears to have lost the battle for number one spot in Boro’s starting line-up in recent weeks, there was some surprise when the former Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper was not even on the bench for last night’s defeat to Preston at the Riverside.

Instead, Dejan Stojanovic was handed the role of back-up goalkeeper with Luke Daniels continuing in between the posts.

But speaking with the Teesside Gazette afterwards, Boro boss Wilder confirmed the 26-year-old has been dealing with an ankle injury picked up during the warm-up of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Millwall.

Lumley has featured 16 times this season keeping seven clean sheets.

