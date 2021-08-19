Here, we round-up all the latest transfer rumours that have emerged from the Riverside today:

Gray loan chase steps-up

The chase to sign Watford’s Andre Gray has stepped-up a notch with a reported three Championship clubs all in the hunt for the striker that has been given the ‘green light’ to depart Vicarage Road.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is assessing transfer options after last night's 3-2 defeat to QPR (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gray has fallen out of favour at Watford and did not feature in the matchday squad for The Hornets’ 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Middlesbrough have been in the market for another striker and see Gray as a good loan option with Championship pedigree.

However, they will face stiff competition from Birmingham City and QPR to secure a deal with West Brom and Swansea City also credited with an interest in the forward.

However, one stumbling-block to any deal may be Watford’s demands for “a significant percentage” of Gray’s wages to be covered by the successful club.

Boro interested in Dutch winger

Reports from the Netherlands claim that Middlesbrough are interested in Heerenveen winger Mitchell van Bergen.

The 21-year-old is close to an exit from Heerenveen with Teesside a potential destination for the winger who scored five and assisted four goals last season.

Since arriving at Heerenveen, the Dutchman has been a regular starter in Eredivisie and has been used in a variety of attacking roles but predominantly used at right-wing.

Van Bergen has reportedly rejected a new deal to stay at Heerenveen allowing Middlesbrough to swoop in but after claims that they had an opening bid rejected, they will have to improve their offer if they are to lure the winger to The Riverside.

Sol Brynn joins Scottish side

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has joined Scottish Championship side Queen of the South on a season-long loan deal.

Brynn, 20, featured on the bench for the senior side around Christmas time last year but his services were not required on the field.

Brynn should get regular senior football in Scotland and will hope to use this move as a way to force himself into the first-team picture on his return to the Riverside.

